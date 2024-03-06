Osamu Tezuka's Midnight Manga Gets Live-Action Short Shot Entirely on iPhone

Osamu Tezuka 's Midnight manga got a 19-minute live-action short film on Apple Japan's YouTube channel on Wednesday. The short was shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple Japan also streamed a behind-the-scenes video that shows how Miike used various iPhone features such as cinematic mode and action mode:

Takashi Miike (live-action Ace Attorney , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Dead or Alive , Like a Dragon , Ichi the Killer ) directed the short film. The short stars Kento Kaku as Midnight, Konatsu Kato as Kaede, and Yukiyoshi Ozawa as an assassin. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant's " Midnight Klaxon Baby" is the ending theme song.

Tezuka debuted the Midnight manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in May 1986, and ended it in September 1987. The story follows the taxi driver Midnight and the passengers he encounters. Midnight has a special taxi with a fifth wheel that allows him to navigate any roads.