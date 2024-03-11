Street Fighter 6 Game Previews DLC Character Akuma in New Teaser

New DLC character to receive World Tour missions, special arena

CAPCOM released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Street Fighter 6 DLC character Akuma during Day 2 of the streamed " CAPCOM Highlights" event on Monday. Akuma will be added to the game this spring as the final character in the Year 1 Character Pass.

Akuma will also be added to the World Tour mode with new missions and a special arena.

Characters in the Year 1 Character Pass will receive their Outfit 3 costumes when the final character, Akuma, is added to the game.

The game launched last June for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma in spring 2024. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass. New costumes for 18 characters went on sale on December 1.