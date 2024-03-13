Macross: Shooting Insight Game Heads West in 2024

Game gets physical/digital releases for Switch, PS5, PS4

Macross : Shooting Insight

PlayStation

Red Art Games announced on Wednesday that it will release's game physically and digitally forSwitch,5, and4 in North America and Europe in 2024.

The game will launch for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on March 14 following a delay to improve its product quality.

The game was first slated for release by the end of last year. On August 18, the game was delayed to January 25.

The game was previously announced to launch globally simultaneously.

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad 's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.

Source: Press release