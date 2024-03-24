Tsukihime Visual Novel Remake Debuts Globally on June 27

© Type-Moon

Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-

Tsukihime

announced on Friday that the English release of, the remake of'svisual novel game, is heading to the west on June 27. The game will be available on the4 and Switch.

Aniplex of America previously streamed an English promotional video for the upcoming localization, which included the opening.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Switch in August 2021, and has sold 300,000 units as of January earlier this year.

The game features a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:

New characters and cast members include Ai Kayano as Noel and Ayane Sakura as Mario Gallo Bestino.

Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as the character designer. ReoNa performed the game's theme songs "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) and " JUVENILE " with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable animated the opening.

The company describe the story:

Tsukihime follows the story of Shiki Tohno, a high school student who begins to see 'lines of death' after suffering an accident as a child. Following the death of his father, Shiki moves back home to live with his sister, Akiha Tohno, and begins to uncover dark truths lurking in his hometown. See the reimagined world of Tsukihime through Shiki's eyes as he unravels mysterious killings and meets both fan-favorite and unexpected new characters.

Aniplex released the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch version of Type-Moon 's Mahōtsukai no Yoru ( Witch on the Holy Night ) visual novel game in the West in December 2022, marking the first time a Type-Moon visual novel has ever released officially with an English translation. Witch on the Holy Night was one of the first collaborations between Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi in the mid-90s, preceding their founding of Type-Moon . Initially a novel, Nasu and Takeuchi only showed the draft to friends and did not officially release it. Type-Moon eventually developed it into a visual novel with graphics by Hirokazu Koyama that shipped in April 2012, with two sequels planned. The game is inspiring an anime film by ufotable .

Source: Press release