Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama, Voice Actor Yūki Kaji Create Manga 1-Shot

Isayama, Kaji seek artist to draw manga debuting this summer

Manga creator Hajime Isayama ( Attack on Titan ) and voice actor Yūki Kaji ( Attack on Titan 's Eren, The Seven Deadly Sins ' Meliodas) announced on Wednesday that they are collaborating on a one-shot manga spinoff of "Soyogi Fractal," Kaji's project celebrating the 20th anniversary of his voice acting debut. Isayama is drawing the thumbnail storyboard draft for the manga, while Kaji is writing the story. The manga will debut in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine this summer.

The project is running an audition from Wednesday until April 30 for an artist who will draw the manga's final art, based on Isayama's storyboards. The website hosting the audition posted the first five pages from Isayama's storyboards.

Image via Comic Natalie © 梶裕貴「そよぎフラクタル」

Kaji's "Soyogi Fractal" project centers on the character Soyogi Soyogi, which features voice synthesis software based on Kaji's voice. Kaji envisions the software as allowing both amateur and professional creators to create "interesting" content without restraints.

Source: Comic Natalie