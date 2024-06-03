Reynatis Game's Trailer Teases Locations, Characters from NEO: The World Ends With You

FuRyu's new action RPG launches in West on September 27

NIS America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for FuRyu's new action RPG Reynatis , and it previews the crossover content with Square Enix 's NEO: The World Ends with You ( Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai ) game, including locations, music, characters, and enemies:

NIS America will release the game in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 27.

The game will launch in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Switch on July 25. Those who pre-order the physical game from FuRyu will receive a soundtrack CD and a DLC set for two costumes, an accessory, and a "collab attachment" with FuRyu's games The Caligula Effect and Monark . Those who pre-order the digital version of the game will receive the same DLC set and a code for a weapon.

The game's Steam page describes the story:

The year is 2024. In Shibuya, Tokyo, the Criminal Magic Response Act has issued an order barring citizens from going out at night. However, it was quickly disregarded, and few enforce it. Marin Kirizumi is a wizard who grew up oppressed by others due to his magic. “If you become the strongest, you'll be set free." Following those words left by his father, he arrives in Shibuya at night. When Sari Nishijima discovered her magic, she decided to use her powers to maintain order. She follows her own sense of justice to protect Shibuya from forces with dangerous ideals and illegal drugs that turn people into monsters. Marin, who seeks liberation. Sari, who treats the oppression of wizards as justice. The story of REYNATIS begins when the two meet in Shibuya, a place where cultures and ideas mix.

Takumi Isobe ( Trinity Trigger ) is the game's planner, producer, and director. Kazushige Nojima ( Final Fantasy VII , VIII , X ; Kingdom Hearts series) is penning the scenario for the game. Yoko Shimomura ( Street Fighter II , Final Fantasy XV , Kingdom Hearts series) is composing the music. Yasutaka Kaburagi is drawing the game's character designs, while Yūsuke Naora is drawing the visuals. StudioGOONEYS is producing the game's cutscenes.

NEO: The World Ends with You ( Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai ), the sequel game to Square Enix 's The World Ends with You action RPG, launched on PS4 and Switch in English and Japanese in July 2022. It then also got releases on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source: Email correspondence