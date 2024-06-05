Ōsama-tachi no Viking's Sadayasu Launches New Police Manga

Side=Kick -Kichijōji Keisatsusho Seikatsu Anzen-ka- manga launched on May 27

Shogakukan 's Biccomi (Big Comics) manga website launched a new manga by author Sadayasu titled Side=Kick -Kichijōji Keisatsusho Seikatsu Anzen-ka- (Side=Kick -Kichijōji Police Station Community Safety Division-) on May 27. Sadayasu draws the manga and Katsunari Mano is credited for story cooperation.

Image via Biccomi's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan, Sadayasu

The suspense and action manga centers on the Community Safety Division of the police department, which handles all the troublesome cases. Kinpei, a new police officer fired from the criminal division because he is not good with corpses, gets transferred to the Community Safety Division. He gets teamed up with Kinojō, the division's most dangerous senior investigator. The duo probes into cases through unconventional investigations, and Kinpei eventually discovers Kinojō's "grief."

Sadayasu and Makoto Fukami launched the Ōsama-tachi no Viking ( Kings' Viking ) manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits in March 2013, and the manga ended in August 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in September 2019. The manga was nominated for the Manga Taisho awards in 2015.

Sadayasu is the son of manga creator Kei Sadayasu ( Ah -- harima-nada, Nanto Magoroku ).

Mano wrote the script for the Death Note Light up the NEW world live-action film, and the four-episode Phoenix: Eden17 anime, an adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix manga. Mano then wrote the screenplay of Phoenix: Reminiscence of Flower , the compilation film of Phoenix: Eden17 .

