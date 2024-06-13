Fate/Grand Order Game Gets 1-Shot Manga About Ashiya Douman

" Fate/Grand Order: Eirei Denshō Ibun ~Ashiya Douman~" launches in summer

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on June 4 that the Fate/Grand Order game will receive a special one-shot manga titled "Fate/Grand Order: Eirei Denshō Ibun ~Ashiya Douman~" (Fate/Grand Order: A Tale of Heroic Traditions -Ashiya Douman) on Type-Moon Comic Ace, Kadokawa and Type-Moon 's free manga website, in summer 2024. Shо̄ichi Furumi, Douman's character designer, will draw the series, and Hikaru Sakurai ( Fate: Lost Einherjar - Kyokkō no Aslaug ) will write the story. Type-Moon is also credited with the original work.

Image via Type-Moon Comic Ace

The series will focus on the early life of the character Ashiya Douman.

Type-Moon Comic Ace recently published the final chapter of Nakatani 's Fate/Grand Order From Lostbelt manga on March 14.

Denpa licensed Nakatani 's Fate/Grand Order: Chaldea Scrapbook ( Fate/Grand Order: Chaldea Scrap ) manga in 2019. The manga features short stories centering on various characters involved with the Chaldea organization in the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's story. Most of the short manga were originally published in the 12th issue of Kadokawa 's TYPE-MOON Ace magazine in August 2017, with the book release adding an original story. Kadokawa released the book in September 2018.



Source: Young Ace July issue





