Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents Manga Ends with 5th Volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Suu Minazuki, Kadokawa

The fourth compiled book volume of Suu Minazuki 's Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents ( Yūryō Bukken Mō Dame Sō: Furo, Toilet to Tenshi wa Kyōdō Desu ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the series will end with the fifth volume.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Yuugo Chayama is an unemployed high school dropout renting a dirt-cheap apartment in a building nicknamed the “Loser Lodge.” Everything is communal in this rickety seventy-year-old abode, from the bathrooms to the kitchen, but at least the rent is a mere five thousand yen! But then, one day, an angel named Hamuel descends from the heavens, having been given the hopeless mission of turning Yuugo's life around…! From the author of Heaven's Lost Property and Plunderer comes an all-new cohabitation comedy with a no-good cast!

Minazuki launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2022. Yen Press will ship the first book volume on July 23.

Minazuki launched the Dokunie Cooking (Cooking Poisoned Offerings) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in October 2017, and ended the series in March 2019.

Minazuki launched the Sora no Otoshimono ( Heaven's Lost Property ) manga in March 2007 in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine. The series ended in January 2014. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and an OVA .

Tokyopop , and later Viz Media , published Minazuki's five-volume Judas manga in English. Yen Press released Minazuki's four-volume Gou-dere Sora Nagihara manga in 2014-2015.

Source: Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents volume 4





