News
Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Reveals 3 More Cast Members

posted on by Alex Mateo
Clive Russell, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray join cast

Netflix announced on Wednesday three new cast members for the second season of its Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga.

live-action-one-piece-little-garden
Image via Netflix's X/Twitter account
© Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The newly announced cast includes:

  • Clive Russell as Crocus
  • Werner Coetser as Dorry
  • Brendan Murray as Brogy

The previously announced cast for the second season includes:

netflix-one-piece
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix last August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season will add Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: Netflix's X/Twitter account

