Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film Trilogy Reveals Trailer, New Manga

The official website for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) franchise unveiled a new trailer on Thursday for the first film of Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen , the franchise 's new anime film trilogy.

The franchise is getting a new manga titled Hangyaku no Nijigasaki (Nijigasaki of Rebellion) by Choboraunyopomi that will debut on the franchise 's official X/Twitter account on July 5. There will also be a prologue on LoveLive!Days on June 28.

The first film in the trilogy will open on September 6. The trilogy will serve as the finale for the anime's story.

The film trilogy is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy.

The anime takes place after Isla returns to her home country. The club receives an invitation to the "School Idol GPX" contest. Contestants compete individually instead of by school, and compete through performances distributed via app. Six members from the club — Ayumu, Kasumi, Shizuku, Kanata, Emma, and Lanzhu — go to Okinawa to compete. While many of them experience new encounters, Ayumu, however, has complex feelings about competing against her fellow club members.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , has a second season that debuted on April 5.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

