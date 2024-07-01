Mega Man X DiVE Smartphone Game to End Global Service on July 30

Game's global iOS, Android versions by NebulaJoy launched in 2021

Mega Man X DiVE

Rock Man X DiVE

The official X (formerly) account of NebulaJoy's) smartphone game announced on Sunday that the game will end service on July 30. The game's staff also revealed that the game's purchasing options will soon be deactivated, but did not give a specific date.

The game launched in Japan for iOS and Android devices in October 2020, after first debuting in Taiwan and other Asian countries in March 2020. NebulaJoy released the game as Mega Man X DiVE in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland in August 2021, and then in Europe and Latin America in November 2021. A version for PC via Steam launched in September 2021 in Asia and outside in January 2022. CAPCOM launched the game's offline version titled Mega Man X DiVE Offline on PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on September 1.

The iOS and Android versions in Asia and the PC version of Rock Man X DiVE ended its service on September 27. NebulaJoy's Mega Man X DiVE Offline game version has remained online indefinitely, since it is a "separate game," according to the company.

The game features characters from the Mega Man X series, in a "what-if" scenario for the story. The game plays as a side-scroller, and players can collect parts to enhance their character.