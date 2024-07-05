Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Anime Reveals Opening Theme Artist, October Premiere

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

The official website for the third anime season of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series streamed the second promotional video following its panel at Anime Expo on Friday, and it reveals the season's October premiere. The video also reveals and previews the new opening theme song "Unending Wish" by Void_Chords feat. MindaRyn .

The returning cast includes:

Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) returns to direct the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ). Shoichi Sato returns to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima again serves as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi returns to compose the music.

Image via Arifureta anime's website © 白米良・オーバーラップ／ありふれた製作委員会

Funimation

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019. streamed the series with both English subtitles and a. The second season premiered in January 2022.also streamed the anime.

Funimation described the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas has been publishing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it also licensed the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.

Shirakome launched the novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō.

Source: Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.