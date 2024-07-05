One Piece TV Anime's English Dub for Egghead Arc Debuts on August 27 on Microsoft Store, September 17 on Crunchyroll

1st dubbed batch includes episodes 1,086-1,096

The panel atforand's premiere for the Englishof the Egghead arc of thetelevision anime revealed on Friday that the arc'swill debut on August 27 on theand on September 17 streaming on. The first dubbed batch includes episodes 1,086-1,096.

The arc is the latest arc in Eiichiro Oda 's original One Piece manga after the "Wano Kuni" arc, and is still ongoing in the original manga. The new anime arc debuted on January 7. The new arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

The anime's "Wano Kuni" arc debuted in July 2019, and featured many new staff members.

Hiroshi Kitadani s to perform the new opening theme song for the One Piece anime titled "A--su!." Maki Otsuki also returns to perform a new ending theme song titled "Dear Sunrise." One Piece started including ending theme songs again for the first time in 17 years in August 6 (The anime has in that time instead had an extra long opening theme song).