One Piece TV Anime's English Dub for Egghead Arc Debuts on August 27 on Microsoft Store, September 17 on Crunchyroll
posted on by Alex Mateo
The panel at Anime Expo for Toei Animation and Crunchyroll's premiere for the English dub of the Egghead arc of the One Piece television anime revealed on Friday that the arc's dub will debut on August 27 on the Microsoft Store and on September 17 streaming on Crunchyroll. The first dubbed batch includes episodes 1,086-1,096.
The arc is the latest arc in Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga after the "Wano Kuni" arc, and is still ongoing in the original manga. The new anime arc debuted on January 7. The new arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk.
The anime's "Wano Kuni" arc debuted in July 2019, and featured many new staff members.
Hiroshi Kitadani s to perform the new opening theme song for the One Piece anime titled "A--su!." Maki Otsuki also returns to perform a new ending theme song titled "Dear Sunrise." One Piece started including ending theme songs again for the first time in 17 years in August 6 (The anime has in that time instead had an extra long opening theme song).
Source: One Piece Egghead Dub Premiere panel at Anime Expo (Alex Mateo)