Digimon Adventure Anime 25th Anniversary Promo Video to Feature New Scenes Showing Original Characters Meeting Digimon Partners

Special promo video debuts on August 1

The staff for the 25th anniversary Digimon Adventure anime promotional video revealed on Wednesday that the upcoming video will feature new scenes that show how the other six initial main characters other than Taichi (Tai) met their Digimon partners during the events of the first episode. The official Digimon Partners YouTube channel began streaming a commercial that previews the special video, illustrations, exhibit, and merchandise:

Image via Digimon Partners' Twitter account © H, T

The 25th anniversary Digimon Adventure anime promotional video will debut on August 1. Yumeta Company will produce the video, which will stream on the official Digimon Partners YouTube channel.

There will be a 25th anniversary exhibit for Digimon Adventure at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro from August 10-25. The exhibition will host an advanced screening of the video for the official fan community Digimon Partners. The exhibit will also be in Shinsaibashi from October 5-20.

A new series of comics will be published on the Digimon Web platform featuring art from " Digimon Comic Award" contestants, as well as the new Digimon manga by Digimon Dreamers author Tenya Yabuno , on August 10.

As part of the 25th anniversary, the Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ) and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ) anime films will screen together as a double feature in theaters in Japan starting on August 9.

Sources: 25th Anniversary Digimon Adventure website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.