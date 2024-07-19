Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime's Promo Video Previews 4th, Final Part

Film premieres on August 2, gets screenings with cast in attendance on August 3

The staff for the four-part Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture , or Dakkan no Zetto ) anime project unveiled a promotional video for the fourth and final part on Saturday:

The anime's fourth part will premiere on August 2.

There will be screenings with cast members in attendance at Shinjuku Wald 9 and Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro on August 3.

SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE Character Design ©2006-2024 CLAMP・ST

The anime's first part premiered in Japan on May 10, the second part premiered on June 7, and the third part on July 5. The anime premiered onin the United States on June 21 with an English. The anime also began streaming exclusively worldwide on's "Star" brand on the same day.

The film's third part earned has earned a cumulative total of 148,940,980 yen (about US$940,400) as of Sunday.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi ( Amnesia , Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

Satoshi Shigeta ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) is handling the mechanical design . Takahiro Kimura , Shuichi Shimamura , Seiichi Nakatani , Satoshi Shigeta , and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata ( Long Riders! ) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) and Yuichi Kuboki ( The World God Only Knows ) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at BUEMON . Jin Aketagawa ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba ( InuYasha: The Final Act ) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto ( My Hero Academia ) is the editor.

MIYAVI performs the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head." Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )."

Source: Press release