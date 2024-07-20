Rika Suzuki, Kohske's Dark Auction: Hitler's Estate Game Delayed to 2025

Game was originally slated to launch on Switch, Steam in 2024 in Japanese, English

Dark Auction - Hitler no Isan

The official X/Twitter account for(Dark Auction - Hitler's Legacy), a new mystery adventure game bymanga creatorandwriter, announced on Friday that the game is delayed to 2025.

The game was previously scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch and Steam in 2024 with audio in Japanese and English and text in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. IzanagiGames , Inc. is releasing the game.

The project was funded through a campaign on Campfire, a Japanese crowdfunding site similar to Kickstarter . The campaign raised 9,289,500 yen (about US$59,000). The campaign's goal was originally 2 million yen (about US$12,700).

The crowdfunding page describes the game as an authentic mystery adventure game. The protagonist is a young man named Noah living with his eccentric father, who is in constant search of items related to Hitler. He enters a strange auction in an old castle, where guests may only bid for the items with their memories. Alongside the other bidders, he works to solve the mysteries related to Hitler's legacy hidden in the auction items. All the while, his own father's secret slowly comes to light.

The game stars:

Kohske has been working on an irregular schedule after revealing in 2021 she had lost an eye and was experiencing paralysis in her fingers due to health complications from systemic lupus erythematosus.

The Gangsta. manga last went on hiatus in September 2018, and returned in March 2019 with the 55th chapter. The manga also went on hiatus in November 2015 due to Kohske 's health, but it resumed in May 2017. Shinchosha published the eighth compiled book volume in May 2018.

Cing developed the Trace Memory (known as Another Code: Two Memories in Europe and Another Code: Futatsu no Kioku in Japan) Nintendo DS mystery game, and it debuted in 2005. The game spawned a sequel for the Nintendo Wii titled Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories ( Another Code: R – Kioku No Tobira ). Unlike the previous game, the sequel only had releases in Japan and Europe. The Another Code: Recollection collection, featuring enhanced versions of Trace Memory and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories , launched for Nintendo Switch on January 19.

Cing also developed the Hotel Dusk: Room 215 game for DS in 2007. The game had a sequel for DS in 2010 titled Last Window: The Secret of Cape West , which never saw a North American release. Suzuki wrote the stories for both series.

