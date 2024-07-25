Singer Akira Kushida Discharged From Hospital After Half-Year Acute Pancreatitis

Singer initially hospitalized in January

The staff of Japanese singer Akira Kushida announced on Tuesday that he has been discharged from the hospital after being hospitalized for his acute pancreatitis since January.

While Kushida will continue to seek treatment at the hospital, he will slowly be recovering and hoping to return to performing soon.

いつも応援とご心配くださる皆様



串田アキラが先週末退院いたしましたので

ご報告させて頂きます



この後も通院での治療が続きますが

まずはこの一歩を踏み締め

元気になって皆様にお会いできる日を近づけていけるよう

さらなる回復とステージ復帰を目指して参ります



串田アキラ

スノーキースタッフ pic.twitter.com/XQfhJTmxRq — 串田アキラ staff Snowkey (@SnowkeyStaff) July 24, 2024

According to Kushida's staff, he complained about not feeling well prior to the hospitalization, and after a medical examination, the doctor diagnosed Kushida with acute pancreatitis, and his medical treatment required him to be hospitalized.

Kushida started singing at the age of 16, and had his record debut in 1969.

Kushida performed theme songs for the 1983 Kinnikuman television anime, and the 1984 Kinnikuman anime film. He also performed the theme song for two more Kinnikuman films in 1986: Kinnikuman: New York Kikiippatsu! and Kinnikuman: Seigi Chōjin vs Senshi Chōjin .

Kushida performed the theme song for the Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Chō Collaboration Special!! in 2013, and he performed the "Kyūkyoku no Battle" insert song for the 2015 Dragon Ball Super television anime.



His songs appeared in Godannar , Toriko , Xabungle , and other anime, as well as several decades of live-action special-effects series such as Taiyō Sentai Sun Vulcan and Space Sheriff Gavan .