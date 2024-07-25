×
Singer Akira Kushida Discharged From Hospital After Half-Year Acute Pancreatitis

posted on by Anita Tai
Singer initially hospitalized in January

The staff of Japanese singer Akira Kushida announced on Tuesday that he has been discharged from the hospital after being hospitalized for his acute pancreatitis since January.

While Kushida will continue to seek treatment at the hospital, he will slowly be recovering and hoping to return to performing soon.

According to Kushida's staff, he complained about not feeling well prior to the hospitalization, and after a medical examination, the doctor diagnosed Kushida with acute pancreatitis, and his medical treatment required him to be hospitalized.

akira2
Image via Akira Kushida's X/Twitter account
Kushida started singing at the age of 16, and had his record debut in 1969.

Kushida performed theme songs for the 1983 Kinnikuman television anime, and the 1984 Kinnikuman anime film. He also performed the theme song for two more Kinnikuman films in 1986: Kinnikuman: New York Kikiippatsu! and Kinnikuman: Seigi Chōjin vs Senshi Chōjin.

Kushida performed the theme song for the Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Chō Collaboration Special!! in 2013, and he performed the "Kyūkyoku no Battle" insert song for the 2015 Dragon Ball Super television anime.

His songs appeared in Godannar, Toriko, Xabungle, and other anime, as well as several decades of live-action special-effects series such as Taiyō Sentai Sun Vulcan and Space Sheriff Gavan.

Sources: Akira Kushida's X/Twitter account, Oricon

