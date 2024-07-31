Live-Action Sugar Dog Life Series Reveals 3 New Cast Members, Ending Song

Girl band yayuyo performs "Futari Yōbi" ending song for August 3 series

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series adaptation of Yoriko 's Sugar Dog Life BL manga revealed three new cast members and a special teaser video on Wednesday. The video previews the ending theme song "Futari Yōbi" (The Two People's Day) by girl band yayuyo.

The newly announced cast are: Toshiki Kashu as Ichirō Sakuraba (center in image above), Izumi's father; Noa Kita as Nanao Toyoshima (left in image above), Izumi's junior in the university's cooking club; and Liyuu as Shiorin (right in image above), Izumi's bestfriend and Izumi's friend's favorite voice actress.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi on Saturday, and on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) TV on Sunday.

SUPER★DRAGON dance and vocal unit member Kōki Tanaka stars in the series as Izumi Sakuraba. Hideya Tawada ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Psycho-Pass stage plays) stars as Kyōsuke Amazawa.

Ryūichi Honda, Takahiro Ōuchi, and Kozue Sasaki are directing the series. Motoko Takahashi , Ayumi Shimo , Shiori Ueno, and Fumino Kimoto are penning the scripts. Erina Koyama is composing the music. SUPER★DRAGON performs the series' opening theme song "Sweets."

Image via Manga Planet © Yoriko, Ichijinsha

Sakuraba is a college student, though you'd never know it, with his short height and baby face. Certainly, police officer Amazawa thought Sakuraba was a minor and nearly booked him for being out too late after he returned from a drinking party. But there's something oddly familiar about him, and the two strike an odd relationship...

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yoriko published the manga in Ichijinsha 's gateau WEB magazine from January to December 2019. Ichijinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga.

