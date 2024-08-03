Fate/stay night Remastered Visual Novel Releases on August 8, Fate/hollow ataraxia Remastered Announced

Fate/stay night REMASTERED releases on August 8

Type-Moon revealed on Saturday that its planned release of Fate/stay night Remastered , a remastered version of the Fate/stay night visual novel, will release on August 8 digitally only for PC via Steam and for Nintendo Switch. The release will include text in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese.

Additionally, Type-Moon announced a remastered version of the Fate/hollow ataraxia visual novel.

The original Fate/stay night visual novel debuted for PC in January 2004. The game received a PlayStation 2 port in 2007.

Fate/stay night [Réalta Nua] launched for PlayStation Vita in 2012 as an updated port with new scenes, a new opening by ufotable , and the removal of sex scenes. The game received a mobile version in 2015.

Fate/stay night Remastered is a remaster of Fate/stay night [Réalta Nua] . The version includes the three storylines Fate, Unlimited Blade Works, and Heaven's Feel.

The remastered release marks the first time the original visual novel is getting an official English release.

Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED will release for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

The original visual novel is a sequel to Fate/stay night , and released for PC in 2005, and for PlayStation Vita in 2014. The version for PS Vita featured voice acting.

Studio DEEN previously animated the Fate/stay night TV anime series in 2006 and the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works film in 2010. Sentai Filmworks released both Studio DEEN works in North America. Funimation had released the television series before that in 2009.

ufotable produced the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works TV anime in October 2014. Aniplex of America released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016, and again in July 2020.

The Heaven's Feel storyline inspired an anime film trilogy from ufotable in 2017, 2019, and 2020. The films also screened in North America.