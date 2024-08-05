News
Hishiwo Miyazawa Launches New Isekai Manga About YouTuber Chef Ryūji
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launches on August 18
Shogakukan's Manga ONE service announced on Monday that Hishiwo Miyazawa will launch a new manga titled Isekai Ryūji: Shikō to Kyomu no Buzz Recipe Tabi on the service on August 18. The manga will be an isekai manga based on popular Japanese chef and YouTuber Ryūji. Rintarō Hamaguchi is writing the manga, with supervision from Ryūji.
Miyazawa launched the That Time the Manga Editor Started a New Life in the Countryside (Manga Henshūsha ga Kaisha o Yamete Inakagurashi o Shitara Isekai Datta Ken) manga in Kodansha's Evening magazine in November 2020, and ended it in March 2022. Kodansha released four volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released all four volumes in English.
Source: MangaOne