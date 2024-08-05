Hishiwo Miyazawa Launches New Isekai Manga About YouTuber Chef Ryūji

Ryōma Takeuchi and Kento Kaku delve into their characters, Kazuma Kiryu and Akira Nishikiyama, and how director Take's experience with real yakuza helped them in their roles.

― Amazon Prime's TV adaptation of SEGA's global hit Yakuza series will be available to stream in just a few months. Their recently released official trailer featured a look into the cast behind Kazuma Kiryu and his childhood fr...