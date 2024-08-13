Princess Peach: Showtime! Developer, Ganbare Goemon! Producer's Bakeru Game Heads West

Game launches for Switch, PC in N. America, Europe on September 3

Spike Chunsoft announced on Tuesday that it will release Good-Feel's "Japan-esque wild action" game BAKERU in the West digitally for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on September 3. Etsunobu Ebisu ( Ganbare Goemon ) serves as producer and Tadanori Tsukawaki ( Monkey Barrels ) is the director.

The release will include the new Hurricane and Spinning Top attacks and new enemy Lantern Boss.

A demo for the game is available for Switch. Pre-orders are also open.

The companies describes the 3D action game:

Disaster strikes Japan. It all started when Bakeru the Tanuki met Sun from the Issun clan on a stormy night. He gets caught up in a scourge that shakes the entire country. Bakeru hears that Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. He vows to go on a journey with Sun to bring peace back to Japan. To free Japan from the grip of evil spirits, Bakeru's adventure to 47 Japanese prefectures begins.

The game originally launched for Switch in Japan on November 30.

Good-Feel previously developed Princess Peach: Showtime! and Yoshi's Crafted World , among other titles.