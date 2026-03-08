The Ogre's Bride TV Anime's New Video Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novels started streaming the anime's first cast-reveal promotional video, which announced four more cast members, on Sunday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Manaka Iwami as Karin Shinonome

Ryōta Ōsaka as Yōta Kogetsu

Sayaka Senbongi as Tōko

Natsuki Hanae as Tōkichi Nekota





The anime will premiere this year.

Previously announced cast members are:

Kazuhito Ōmiya is directing the anime at Colored Pencil Animation Japan . Yumi Kamakura is in charge of the series scripts. Hiroko Shigekuni is designing the characters with main character designer Hikari Tanaka . Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

The series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts will ship the ninthth compiled book volume on March 27. MangaPlaza is publishing the manga in English.

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the 10th volume on December 28. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.

The novels are also inspiring a live-action film that will open on March 27.

Sources: The Ogre Bride anime's website, Comic Natalie