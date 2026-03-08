Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! TV Anime's New Video Unveils Theme Songs, April 11 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Kumako Hisama's Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! (Living Life to the Fullest in a Tiny One-Tatami-Mat-Sized Room) manga posted the anime's main promotional video, main visual, and a new character visual on Monday. The video announces and previews the theme songs, and it also announces the anime's April 11 premiere.

Image via ichijyoma-anime.com © ひさまくまこ・芳文社／漫画喫茶ヘッジホッグ

The idol group Sophià la Mode performs the opening theme song "Ciao Ciao," and the BanG Dream! franchise's Mugendai Mewtype band performs the ending theme song "Yawayawa Nerd Chō FreQuency."

The anime will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" programming block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated channels on April 11 at 26:00 (effectively, April 12 at 2:00 a.m.) It will also run on BS NTV .

The new character visual previews Miori Morita, Meiko's little sister:

Image via ichijyoma-anime.com © ひさまくまこ・芳文社／漫画喫茶ヘッジホッグ

The "somewhat sexy manga café comedy" follows Meiko Morita, who moves to Tokyo from the countryside to transfer into an elite girls' academy. In exchange for "free tuition if she does volunteer work," she begins living and working at Hedgehog, a manga café that also doubles as a girls' dormitory. She meets idiosyncratic characters such as Rie Amamiya (a wealthy heiress who serves as Hedgehog's dormitory keeper/café manager and who is into yuri and boys-love manga), Marika Suzuki (a popular streamer on "MuTube" under the name "Marica Belltree"), and Neo Nakano (a pro gamer who competes in world championships).

The characters also include Michika Narumi (a first-year student at a different high school from Meiko's, who works at a cat café in the same building as Hedgehog), Majikarumomorin Gōda (an 18-year-old who ended up living at Hedgehog), Gao (a streamer running the GaoChube channel), and Beruna (Gao's maid/secret spy).

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Mix: Meisei Story ) is directing the series at PRA . Fumiya Uehara is designing the characters, Yayoi Tateishi ( Baby Steps , Happy Sugar Life ) is directing the music and MONACA ( Tenkai Knights , Love Tyrant ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in December 2018, and its fourth compiled book volume shipped on July 26. The fifth volume will ship on May 27.