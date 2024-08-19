Masakazu Ooi's Oku-san Manga Ends on September 17

Manga launched in 2009

The official X (formerly) account of'smagazine announced on Friday that'smanga's final chapter will publish in the magazine's November issue on September 17. The magazine first announced on July 16 that the manga will end in two chapters.

The manga tells the story of Kyōko Okita, also known as Oku-san, who just moved into the Clover apartment complex with her husband, and also tells the daily lives of the apartment complex's other residents.

Ooi launched the manga in Monthly Young King magazine in 2009 (the magazine changed to its current name Young King Ours GH in 2013). Shonengahosha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on November 16.

Ooi and Inumaru recently announced that their Isekai Furin II - Michibikareshi Hitozuma-tachi to Bukiyou Tensei Yuusha (Isekai Affair II: Guided Wives and Clumsy Otherworld Heroes) manga will end in its ninth volume, which will ship in December.

Ooi and Inumaru launched the series in November 2021 on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website.

The series is a spinoff of the ISEKAI AFFAIR: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband ( Isekai Furin - Maou Toubatsu kara Juunen, Tsuma to wa Resu no Moto Yuusha to, Otto o Nakushita Onna Senshi ) manga. The series debuted on the Sunday Webry website in December 2020. Seven Seas licensed the series in English.

Source: Young King Ours GH magazine's X/ Twitter account

