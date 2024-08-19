Nintendo Museum to Open on October 2

Kyoto museum to feature games, interactive exhibits, gallery of past products

Nintendo announced during the streamed " Nintendo Museum Direct" presentation on Tuesday that the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto will open on October 2. Shigeru Miyamoto also hosts a tour of the museum's various facilities in the video.

The game director guides the viewer through each floor of the building. The first floor features an interactive screen floor with a game visitors can play on mobile devices, as well as a number of other attractions visitors can experience with coins loaded on the admission pass. The second floor features an exhibit of the company's past products from its founding. Other features of the museum include a cafeteria where visitors can create custom hamburgers, an exclusive merchandise shop, and various workshops.

The company first announced its Nintendo Museum project in June 2021 under the tentative " Nintendo Gallery" name, and it originally scheduled the museum for completion on the former Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant site in March 2024.

The plant's building is being renovated to allow the construction of the museum on its grounds, including the land surrounding the building.

The museum will showcase past products from the game company and serve "as a way to share Nintendo 's product development history and philosophy with the public."

Nintendo used its Uji Ogura Plant site to manufacture hanafuda, European-style, and other playing cards in the past, and the site also served as a customer service center for product repairs. However, the company moved its operations to its newer Uji Plant in November 2016.

Nintendo reported on Twitter on May 7 that the company will announce the successor to the Switch console within the company's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Nintendo also announced in its first quarter financial results on August 2 that the Switch has sold 143.42 million units as of June 30, while software sales for the console amount to 1.26646 billion units.