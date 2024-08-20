Blue Box Manga Takes 1-Week Break

Manga continues on September 2

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump revealed on Monday that Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga will take a break in next week's issue. The magazine's 40th issue will publish the next chapter on September 2.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

The series is inspiring a television anime in October. Netflix will stream the anime this year as a simulcast .

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on August 2. Viz Media published the manga's 11th volume physically on July 2.

