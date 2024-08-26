News
WildBrain to Launch Dedicated Pokémon Anime FAST Channel
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Channel to stream 22 seasons of original Pokémon anime in U.S, Canada, U.K, Australia, New Zealand
WildBrain announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with The Pokémon Company to become the only distributor of the single-IP Pokémon FAST (free ad-supported television) channel in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The channel will stream 22 seasons of the original Pokémon anime following Ash Ketchum including The Beginning, Gold and Silver, Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, XY, and Sun and Moon.
The latest iteration of the anime, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode last October in Japan. The "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted on April 12.
The channel will launch in the United States first, followed by Canada, and then by the rest of the countries.
Source: WildBrain's website