Genro Sensen Manga Ends in 4th Volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Ato Sakurai, Shogakukan

is listing the fourth volume of's(Phantom Wolf Sub-Warfare) manga as the final volume for the series. The fourth volume ships on October 10.

The story follows half-human, half-beast-man Uruto, an outsider in a world with humans and beast-men in conflict. Uruto dreams of fulfilling his older brother Reo's request to seek vengeance against the beast-man who killed his older sister. He aims to accomplish this goal by joining the anti-beast-man unit Narukami.

Sakurai launched the series on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform in May 2023. Shogakukan shipped the third compiled book volume on May 10.

Sakurai ended the If Witch, Then Which? ( Majo Raba Majo Reba ) manga in May 2020. The artist launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in June 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga in English. Yen Press also publishes Sakurai's Today's Cerberus manga in English.



Source: Shogakukan