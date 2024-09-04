07-Ghost Creators Launch New Manga in November

The October issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine announced on August 28 that Yuki Amemiya and Yukino Ichihara will launch a new manga titled Danna-sama wa Shūmatsu Heiki (My Husband Is a Doomsday Weapon) in the magazine's January 2025 issue, which will ship on November 28.

The manga is set in a devastated world, where a love transcending four centuries begins to unfold.

Amemiya and Ichihara recently ended their Long Goodbye My Honey manga in January 2023. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in January 2021. Ichijinsha released the manga's third and final compiled book volume in February 2023.

Amemiya and Ichihara launched the 07-Ghost manga in 2005 and ended it in 2013. Go! Comi published the beginning of the manga in North America in 2008, and Viz Media picked up the license in 2012.

The manga inspired a television anime series in 2009. Ichijinsha also published the one-volume side-story manga 07-Ghost Children in 2010.

The authors then launched the Battle Rabbits ( Bato Rabbits ) manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2014, and ended it in 2016 with four volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in English.