Monogatari Off & Monster Season Anime Previews Shinobumonogatari Story in Video

A streamed special for the MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season anime debuted a promotional video and visual for the Shinobumonogatari story on the Abema TV service on Saturday. The Shinobumonogatari story will start in the anime's next episode.

The anime began streaming exclusively on theservice in Japan starting on July 6.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Franchise veteran Akiyuki Simbo is serving as chief director and Midori Yoshizawa is directing the anime. Fuyashi Tou returns to oversee the series scripts with Simbo, and Miku Ooshima writing the scripts. Akio Watanabe is also back as character designer and chief animation director (alongside Nobuhiro Sugiyama and Kana Miyai ). Satoru Kōsaki is once again composing the music.

The studio SHAFT returns to adapt the Off Season and Monster Season books in NisiOisin 's Monogatari series.

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari."

Four "Off Season" volumes — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, respectively. The volumes tell a series of short stories set at different points throughout the series.

The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. Other novels in the season include Yoimonogatari , Amarimonogatari , Ōgimonogatari , and the two-volume Shinomonogatari novel, which shipped in August 2021. The novels tell a continuation of the franchise , taking place in college.

The latest novel in the franchise is Ikusamonogatari , which shipped in May 2023.