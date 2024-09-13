×
The Boy and the Heron Film Debuts on Netflix Globally Outside U.S., Japan on October 7

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix streaming is part of deal to stream 22 Ghibli films outside U.S., Japan

Netflix announced on September 9 that it will stream Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron anime film globally outside the U.S. and Japan on October 7. The announcement noted the film will be available in France, however, in 2025.

The allocation of the license is part of a new deal between Netflix, Goodfellas, and GKIDS. An additional 22 Studio Ghibli titles will continue to stream globally on Netflix as part of the deal. The titles include Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, Kiki's Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

The film began streaming on Max in the U.S. on September 6.

The film opened in Japan in July 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, with an earning of US$12,836,313 in its first three days. Variety reported that the film is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

The film won Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on March 10. This is Miyazaki's second film to win after Spirited Away in 2003. He also received nominations for Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises.

