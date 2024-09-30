Nagisa Tsukimiyama Voice Actress Sae Ootsuka Leaves D4DJ Project

Image via D4DJ Project's website

The official website for the D4DJ franchise announced on Monday that Nagisa Tsukimiyama's voice actress Sae Ootsuka has graduated from the project.

The website stated that Ootsuka's songs and character stories as Tsukimiyama will continue to be available in the D4DJ Groovy Mix game. The new voice actress for Tsukimiyama will be announced as soon as one is decided.

The second season of the D4DJ All Mix anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels in January 2023.

Kanon Shizaki stepped down from the francise's Rei Togetsu role in August 2022, and Maiko Irie took over the role that October. Kanon Nanaki replaced Ami Maeshima as Ibuki Niijima in December 2022 after Maeshima who went on hiatus from all entertainment activities for several months beginning in November of the same year.

Ootsuka also played Tae Hanazono in the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! franchise.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.



Sources: D4DJ Project's official website, D4DJ Project's X/Twitter account via Otakomu