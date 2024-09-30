News
Titan Manga to Release Outsiders Manga on May 13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Titan Manga describes the story:
Vampires and werewolves collide in this modern fantasy epic. Step into the city's shadows and uncover the secrets behind the ancient feud, alongside a curious and brave young girl.
Prepare to be captivated by another masterpiece from the mind of Kanou Akira, where fantasy meets reality, with Outsiders Volume 1. Delve into a world where vampires and werewolves clash in the shadows, and humans unravel the secrets of an ancient feud.
Navigate the world of dark fantasy alongside Ema, a high school student who is full of energy and determination. She embarks on a perilous path that will challenge her beliefs and reshape her destiny.
The courageous, young protagonist finds that she possesses special abilities, but will those same gifts attract unwanted attention? Will her curious nature help her uncover secrets, or lead to her demise?
With mesmerizing artistry, Akira brings this dark tale to life, capturing the bustling streets of Japan and the eerie shadows where otherworldly creatures lurk. Although Akira thrusts readers into a treacherous war between fantastical creatures, it is in a world not so different from our own.
These monsters aren't from another dimension, they are from ours and have been fighting an age-old battle within the shadows. Outsiders Volume 1 casts that same shadow over the reader, who is caught in the chaos and conflict and left on the edge of their seat.
Kanou debuted the manga in Kadokawa's Asuka magazine in 2021. The fifth and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2023 in Japan.
Source: Email correspondence
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.