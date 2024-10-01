Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Stays at #2, Wonderful Precure! Jumps to #3

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

), the new film project for theanime, stayed at #2 in its second weekend. The film sold 116,000 tickets and earned 182,885,520 yen (about US$1.26 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 440,000 tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 716,248,460 yen (about US$4.97 million).

The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 198,000 tickets and earned 317,859,004 yen (about US$2.19 million). The film opened with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but also had IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13. If the earlier IMAX screenings are included, the film had sold a total of 270,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 457 million yen (about US$3.15 million) in its September 20-22 opening.

Naoyuki Itou returned to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara returned for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki also returned as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go returned as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX returned to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America on November 8, and will also screen the film in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Doki Doki Game no Sekai de Daiboken

Wonderful Precure! The Movie!

TheGrand Adventure in a Thrilling Game World) film jumped from #4 to #3 in its third weekend. The film sold 92,600 tickets and earned 119,140,150 yen (about US$827,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 760,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 945,838,130 yen (about US$6.56 million).

The film opened in Japan on September 13. The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 295,000 tickets and earned 367 million yen (about US$2.59 million) in its first three days, marking the second-highest three-day opening weekend for the Precure franchise , just below last year's Precure All Stars F movie. Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Doki Doki Game no Sekai de Daiboken sold 405,000 tickets and earned 497 million yen (about US$3.51 million) in its first four days, including September 16 (which was the Respect for the Aged Day holiday in Japan).

The film follows Komugi and Iroha on a new adventure, when they are sucked into the world of the video game Doki Doki Tanukingdom (Thrilling Raccoon-Dogkingdom). Characters from the Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ) and Maho Girls Precure! ( Mahō Tsukai Precure! ) anime also appear in the film.

Naoki Miyahara ( The First Slam Dunk unit director) directed the film. Yoichi Kato ( Yo-kai Watch ) penned the script. Takayuki Murakami was the unit director. Erika Fukasawa composed the music.



Gotōbun no Hanayome

, the latest anime special of's) romantic comedy manga, dropped from #5 to #9 in its second weekend. The film earned 51,515,690 yen (about US$357,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 271,336,980 yen (about US$1.88 million).

The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend. The anime earned 154,182,270 yen (about US$1.06 million) in its first three days.

The anime debuted its three-week limited screening on September 20.

Masato Jinbo ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) directed the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and was in charge of series scripts. Haruba is credited for collaborating on the scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) designed the characters.



Mrs. Green Apple // The White Lounge in CINEMA , the screening of the Mrs. Green Apple band's 2023-2024 concert tour, dropped from #6 to #10 in its third weekend. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend, but still earned 46,599,560 yen (about US$323,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 237,828,060 yen (about US$1.65 million).

The special edition of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend, but still earned 51,235,600 yen (about US$355,800) from Friday to Sunday. Together with earlier screenings of the film, the film has earned a cumulative total of 5,110,296,320 yen (about US$35.49 million).

Eiga Given: Umi e (Given The Movie: To the Sea), the second film in the two-part sequel anime film project, stayed at #2 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend. The film opened on September 20.

