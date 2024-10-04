Nina the Starry Bride Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub Ahead of Japanese TV Broadcast Premiere

Image via Nina the Starry Bride anime's website © リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会

announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of's) manga on October 7, which is also three days before the television broadcast debut in Japan on October 10. The company is also streaming the English-subtitled version on October 7.

The English cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Jamal Roberson is the engineer.

The anime will premiere on television in Japan on October 10 on the TOKYO MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on October 11 on BS Asahi at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). ABEMA will stream the anime early on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST.

Kenichirō Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the series at Signal.MD . Yuka Yamada ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Kyoko Taketani ( Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is designing the characters. Natsumi Tabuchi ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto performs the opening theme song "nina," and Nao Tōyama performs the ending theme song "Hoshi no Dengon" (Messages From the Stars).

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and released the sixth volume physically on September 24. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?

Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on September 12. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)