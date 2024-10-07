Taamo Debuts New Manga Series

Boku Dake ga Shitteirundaze launches November 7

The November issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Monday that Taamo will launch a new series temporarily titled Boku Dake ga Shitteirundaze (Only I Know) in the December issue on November 7.

Image via Good! Afternoon © Kodansha

The story follows a cute, submissive, stubborn boy and an expressionless, loner girl who wants to smile.

Taamo launched the Tsumugu to Koi ni Naru Futari (Tsumugu and the Two Who Fall in Love) manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in October 2021, and ended the manga on May 24.

Taamo launched the Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be ( Atsumori-kun no Oyome-san [←Mitei] ) manga in Dessert in May 2018, and ended the series in October 2020. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in January 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

Kodansha Comics is also publishing Taamo 's House of the sun. and I'm in Love and It's the End of the World manga in English.

Taamo launched the Itoshi no Kanojo ga Kakure Otaku (My Beloved Lover is a Closet Otaku) manga in Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine in December 2019, and the manga is ongoing, but is serialized irregularly. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume physically on August 9.