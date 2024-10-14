Dragon Quest III HD-2D Game Previews Class System, Combat in New Overview Video

Nintendo of America streamed a new overview trailer for the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game on Monday, previewing the game's class system, combat, and other gameplay.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on November 14. Players who pre-order the game will receive in-game bonus items.

Square Enix also revealed "HD-2D" remakes for Dragon Quest I & II for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows, scheduled for release in 2025.

In May 2021, Square Enix announced the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game, with plans for a simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles."

The "HD-2D" art style evokes sprite-based art, but with 3D backgrounds and dynamic lighting and effect, similar in style to Square Enix 's earlier Octopath Traveler game.

Chunsoft developed the third Dragon Quest game, and Enix published the game for the Famicom in 1988. Since then, Enix/ Square Enix have ported the first three games in the series to multiple platforms, including the Super Famicom, the Game Boy Color, Wii, and smartphones. The first three Dragon Quest games launched on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2017, and got releases on the Switch in September 2019 worldwide.