Ryōko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon Manga Wins Harvey Award

Award winners were announced on Friday at New York Comic Con

The organizers of the Harvey Awards, which honor outstanding work in comics and sequential art, announced the winners of this year's awards at New York Comic Con on Friday. Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon manga from English publisher Yen Press won the Best Manga category this year.

WINNER of BEST MANGA Category for @HarveyAwards



🏆Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui🏆 pic.twitter.com/SbELF7fsnq — Yen Press (@yenpress) October 19, 2024

Yen Press editor Thomas McAlister accepted the award on Kui's behalf. Kui had a statement read on her behalf that said the award was inspiring and motivating her as she creates her next series.

The awards had revealed earlier this week that it will induct the late manga creator Akira Toriyama as one of five new members into their Hall of Fame this year.

Other nominees for the Harvey Awards' Best Manga category this year included: Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died , Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier , Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , Junji Ito 's Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection , Gou Tanabe 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth (based on H.P. Lovecraft 's novella), Kentarō Miura 's Berserk Deluxe Edition Vol. 14, Yamada Murasaki's Second Hand Love , Maki Fujiwara 's My Picture Diary , and Susumu Higa 's Okinawa .

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles — Sega 's game based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga — and Attack on Titan : The Musical — Gō Ueki's stage musical based on Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga — each received a nomination in the Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel category. However, X-Men '97 won the award.

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020. Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man won the award in 2021, 2022, and 2023.