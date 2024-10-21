This Monster Wants to Eat Me Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

A website opened on Monday to reveal that Sai Naekawa 's This Monster Wants to Eat Me ( Watashi o Tabetai, Hito de nashi ) manga will get a television anime adaptation in 2025. The site posted a teaser trailer, visual, main cast, and staff for the anime.

Image via This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime's X/ Twitter account © 2024 苗川 采/KADOKAWA/わたたべ製作委員会

Naekawa also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Reina Ueda voices the protagonist Hinako Yaotose.

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden ) is the chief director and Yūsuke Suzuki ( Duel Masters Win , Duel Masters King Max ) is directing the anime at Studio Lings . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Bibliophile Princess , Days With My Stepsister ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, Sō Ikuyama ( Duel Masters King key animation) is designing the characters, Ryōsuke Naya ( 365 Days to the Wedding , Love Is Indivisible by Twins ) is the sound director, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? all five seasons) is composing the music. The company Infinite is producing.

Yen Press licensed the manga and describes the story:

“I've come to eat you.” So softly utters the mermaid Shiori as she emerges from the sea and takes high school girl Hinako by the hand. Hinako lives alone in a town by the sea and possesses an unusually delicious body that is irresistible to nearby monsters. To ensure that she matures to the best condition, Shiori seeks to protect Hinako—all so that someday, she can devour every piece of her. What will become of Hinako's feelings as this looming unjust death closes in on her...?

Naekawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2021, and will release the ninth volume on Friday.