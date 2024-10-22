Enter the Garden Anthology Anime Reveals 2nd Episode's Teaser, Staff

Azuki , an anime-styled brand and NFT project (unrelated to the digital manga publisher Azuki ), and Dentsu revealed a new teaser video and staff for "Fractured Reflections," the second episode in the three-part anthology series Enter The Garden , on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Azuki

Azuki describes the story of "Fractured Reflections":

Two sisters, Shao and Raizan, grow up together in the Alley, relying on each other to survive. But one day, Raizan vanishes. Shao searches for her, but years pass with no success. Then, carrying her sister's sword, Shao stumbles upon a mysterious torii gate and enters the unknown world of the Garden.

Yukio Takatsu (director for Naruto Shippūden OP 17, Nisemonogatari , Monogatari Series Second Season , Tsukimonogatari , Owarimonogatari OP sequences) is directing the episode. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! franchise , 91 Days , Bucchigiri?! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kazuto Nakazawa ( Samurai Champloo , Kill Bill animation part) is designing the characters. Qzil.la , and IMAGICA Infos are once again producing. Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is the creative producer on the project.

The project's first episode, "The Waiting Man," debuted on April 30.

Chiru Labs ' Azuki is a Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture." It is unrelated to the digital manga publisher Azuki .

Japanese advertising firm Dentsu established a new company called Dentsu Anime Solutions last July. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dentsu Group under Dentsu Japan, the company focuses on selling and licensing anime to broadcasters and distributors locally and overseas. The existing animation division of Dentsu 's Content Business Design Center continues to handle the production of animation works and provides solutions utilizing animation to client companies in Japan and abroad. To meet the anime industry's market expansion and increased demand from client companies, Dentsu Group decided to establish Dentsu Anime Solutions to mainly handle the licensing of anime works.

Source: Press release