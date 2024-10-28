Nintendo to Launch Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete Offline Paid App on December 3

New game app to replace Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile game

Nintendo revealed more details on Monday about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete , the new paid app replacing its Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp smartphone game that will end service on November 29. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is slated for release on December 3, with an introductory price in the U.S. of US$9.99 until January 31 at 6:00 a.m. UTC (1:00 a.m. EST). The app's regular price is US$19.99. Nintendo released a 12-minute video explaining the new app and its features on Monday.

In the new paid app, players can continue or start a job as a camp manager, travel in a camper van, befriend animals, and invite animals to the player's campsite. Seasonal events will also continue in the new paid app.

Existing players can transfer their current saved data after purchasing the new paid app. Players will need to link their Nintendo Accounts to the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game in order to transfer data to the new paid app.

Data that can be transferred to the new paid app include:

Player level and owned bells

Animals befriended and friendship levels

Inventory and warehouse items

Player's campsite, cabin, and camper layouts

Current and saved outfits

Features that will discontinue in the new paid app are:

Leaf Tickets

Paid monthly subscription Pocket Camp Club

Online Play with Friends

The Leaf Ticket will be replaced with Leaf Tokens, which are earned through Bell exchanges or Goal Rewards. Leaf Tokens can also be used for purchases. The new paid app will include some features that were previously part of the Pocket Camp Club monthly subscription.

The new paid app's friend feature will use Camper Cards that show the player's information. Players can export their Camper Cards as QR codes that others can scan on their mobile phones. Friends can gather at the new location Whistle Pass.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Thesmartphone game will end service on November 29 at 12:00 a.m. JST (November 28, 10:00 a.m. EST). Sales of Leaf Tickets will halt on November 27 at 1:00 a.m. EST, and players can redeem Leaf Tickets until November 28 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Users will not be able to enroll in a new Pocket Camp Club membership after the app's maintenance on Monday, and automatic renewal will end for all plans of the membership. However, players will receive badges in accordance with the plan they were a part of, which allows them to continue using the features of their respective plan.

The game became available worldwide in November 2017. The title is a free-to-play game (with in-game transactions). The game allows players to create and customize the appearance of their own in-game avatar. The game runs in real-time, with time being tracked, and with scheduled in-game events and items for holidays and other special dates.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise and the first game in the series for Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship in 2019, but was delayed to March 2020. The game sold 1.88 million copies in Japan in its first three days, the highest ever number of first-week copies sold for a Switch game in Japan. As of June 30, the game has sold 45.85 million copies worldwide. The game received its last major free update in November 2021, alongside a paid DLC update.