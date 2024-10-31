Castlevania Series Gets Stage Musical by Takarazuka Revue's Flower Troupe

Flower Troupe performs show from June-September in Hyogo, Tokyo

Image via Nintendo eShop ©Konami Digital Entertainment

The official website for the all-female Takarazaka Revue announced on Tuesday that its Flower Troupe (Hanagumi) will perform a stage musical adaptation based on Konami 's Castlevania video game series titled "Akumajō Dracula: ~Gekka no Kakusei~" (Castlevania: Moonlit Awakening) in 2025.

The show will run at the Takarazuka Grand Theater from June 7 - July 20, and at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater from August 16 - September 28. The show will have an original story.

Kei Suzuki (Takarazuka's Sengoku Basara musical) will direct and pen the script. Sena Towaki and Misaki Hoshizora will appear in the play.

The troupe previously adapted Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI game in May.

Konami released the Castlevania Dominus Collection on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 27. The collection includes the series' three Nintendo DS games Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow , Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin , and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia . It also includes the first original Castlevania arcade game Haunted Castle and a reimagining titled Haunted Castle Revisited .

Konami released Castlevania Advance Collection (pictured at right), a collection of four games from the Castlevania game series, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne , the spinoff series of Frederator Studios ' Castlevania animated show, will premiere in January 2025.

Source: Takarazuka Revue's official website