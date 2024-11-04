Anime Film Violet Evergarden: The Movie Wins at 1st Dolby Cinema Japan Awards

Dolby Japan revealed the winners of its inaugural Dolby Cinema Japan Awards 2024 during the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival on October 31. The 2020 film Violet Evergarden: The Movie won in the New Anime category, and the film will be screened again at 10 Dolby Cinemas nationwide in Japan starting on November 15.

Image via Violet Evergarden anime's website © 暁佳奈・京都アニメーション／ヴァイオレット・エヴァーガーデン製作委員会

The film opened in Japan in September 2020, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film started screening at then seven Dolby Cinema locations in Japan in November 2020. The film was the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to receive Dolby Cinema screenings.

Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron anime film and the Godzilla Minus One live-action film both won special awards, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie won the Dolby Cinema 3D special award.

The Dolby Cinema Japan Awards aim to recognize the creators and works that have been produced using Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies in order to contribute to the international development of Japan's content industry.