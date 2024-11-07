×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action Yano-kun's Ordinary Days Film's Clip Shows Yano Reading Shōjo Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film opens on November 15

The official website for the live-action film of Yui Tamura's Yano-kun's Ordinary Days (Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi) manga began streaming a clip from the film on Friday. The clip shows a scene of Yano and Yūdai at a cafe. Yano sees and takes a shōjo manga from Yūdai's bag, and begins reading it, wondering if he is having the same romantic feelings as the manga's protagonist.

visual
Image via Yano-kun's Ordinary Days live-action film's X/Twitter account
©2024 映画「矢野くんの普通の日々」製作委員会 ©田村結衣／講談社
The film will open on November 15.

Yūsei Yagi (center in visual right) stars as the titular Tsuyoshi Yano in the live-action film. Anji Ikehata (right) plays Kiyoko Yoshida. Kaito Nakamura (left) plays Yūdai Hashiba.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara, Kei Watanabe, and Hajime Ibuki are penning the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music.

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 10, and will release the ninth volume on November 13. The manga is also inspiring an upcoming anime.

Sources: Yano-kun's Ordinary Days live-action film's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives