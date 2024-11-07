Live-Action Yano-kun's Ordinary Days Film's Clip Shows Yano Reading Shōjo Manga

Film opens on November 15

The official website for the live-action film of Yui Tamura 's Yano-kun's Ordinary Days ( Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi ) manga began streaming a clip from the film on Friday. The clip shows a scene of Yano and Yūdai at a cafe. Yano sees and takes a shōjo manga from Yūdai's bag, and begins reading it, wondering if he is having the same romantic feelings as the manga's protagonist.

The film will open on November 15.

Yūsei Yagi (center in visual right) stars as the titular Tsuyoshi Yano in the live-action film. Anji Ikehata (right) plays Kiyoko Yoshida. Kaito Nakamura (left) plays Yūdai Hashiba.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara , Kei Watanabe , and Hajime Ibuki are penning the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music.

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 10, and will release the ninth volume on November 13. The manga is also inspiring an upcoming anime.