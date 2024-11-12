Dragon's Dogma Game Director Hideaki Itsuno Helms New LightSpeed Japan Studio

Studio based in Osaka, Tokyo to focus on AAA action games

Image via LightSpeed Japan Studio's website © LightSpeed Japan Studio

LightSpeed Studios announced on Tuesday that it has established LightSpeed Japan Studio.will lead the new studio.

The studio will be based on Osaka and Tokyo, and focus on AAA action games integrating multi-platform, cross-device technologies.

Itsuno made the following statement:

Joining LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is an exciting new chapter for me. With LightSpeed's strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community. We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision.

LightSpeed Studios launched its debut game Last Sentinel in 2023.

Game director and designer Itsuno left CAPCOM in August after 30 years at the company to develop a new game in a "new environment." The announcement came after Shin Megami Tensei character designer Kazuma Kaneko left Atlus in April after 35 years with the company.

Itsuno directed Devil May Cry 2 , Devil May Cry 3 : Dante's Awakening , Devil May Cry 4 , Devil May Cry 5 , Dragon's Dogma , Dragon's Dogma : Dark Arisen , and Dragon's Dogma 2 . He is also known for his work on the Street Fighter Alpha , Power Stone , CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 , and Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne games among others. Itsuno began his career at CAPCOM in the Arcade Division in 1994, and earned his first director position on Star Gladiator .

Source: LightSpeed Studios' website via Gematsu