Macross Frontier Concerts Announced for Next May, July

"The Super Dimension Fan Club Macross Tamashii Meeting 2024.11.23 ~We Are Sheryl …Sheryl Nome." event announced on Saturday that Macross Frontier singers May'n (as Sheryl Nome) and Megumi Nakajima (as Ranka Lee) will perform the " Sankyo presents Macross F Galaxy Live Final 2025" concerts on July 26 and 27 at the K Arena Yokohama. May'n will also perform in the " May'n 20th Anniversary Concert Gratz from Macross F " on May 9 and 10 at the Pacifico Yokohama's National Convention Hall.

Image via Macross website © 2007 Bigwest/Macross Fproject÷MBS © 2009,2011,2021,2024 Bigwest/Macross Fproject

Saturday's event also announced that the " Macross F all-time best album" Nyan Nyan Greatest Hits! (pictured above) will go on sale on April 29. The CD's limited edition will include the Deculture Uta Gassen (Deculture Song Contest) drama and cover song project, in which Sheryl and Ranka sing each other's songs. There will also be a Deculture Special Edition that adds a Blu-ray Disc, acrylic stand, and a memorial box. There will also be analog vinyl releases, including store-exclusive editions with tapestries of the packaging art.

May'n will perform as the Macross Frontier character Sheryl Nome in the May 9, July 26, and July 27 concerts, and she will perform her own songs in the May 10 concert. The May concerts commemorate the 20th anniversary of May'n 's professional debut. The July concerts are the first such concerts in four years.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011. The Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū short ran with the Macross Delta the Movie: Absolute Live!!!!!! feature in screenings in 2021.