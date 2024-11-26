Live-Action Drops of God Series Wins International Emmy Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the 2024 International Emmy Awards winners on Monday. Drops of God , an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, won the International Emmy for Drama Series.

Apple TV+

Hulu

The series premiered onin April 2023. acquired the eight-part series and broadcast and streamed it worldwide simultaneously. The series began streaming onin Japan that September.

The television series will have a second season.

Oded Ruskin ( Absentia, No Man's Land ) is returning to direct the new season, and Quoc Dang Tran ( Marianne, Parallel ) is again writing the scripts. Dynamic's Klaus Zimmermann ( Borgia, Trapped ) produced the series. The series is a collaboration between U.S., French, and Japanese companies. Legendary Television , Dynamic Television, France Télévisions , and Hulu Japan are backing the project, and are producing the project with Adline Entertainment and 22H22.

The official title in Japan is Kami no Shizuku / Drops of God . (Similar to the title in Japan for the second Fullmetal Alchemist television series, the live-action series' title includes both the Japanese and English titles of the manga.)

Elle

and French actress Fleur Geffrier () star in the series as Camille Léger and Issei Tomino, respectively.

Apple TV+ describes the story:

" Drops of God " is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally.

The duo then launched the Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second) sequel manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2023, and ended it on April 18.

Source: International Emmy Awards