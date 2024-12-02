Transformers, G.I. Joe Voice Actress Morgan Lofting Dies

Voice actress Morgan Lofting died unexpectedly on Wednesday, her agents Nery Lemus and Christopher Arsaga of CelebWorx announced. She was 84.

Image via Celebworx

“As one of the 10 founding actors at our agency, she meant the world to us and our company,” they said in a statement.

Lofting was best known for her role as Baroness in the G.I. Joe franchise. She also provided voices in Star Blazers: The Comet Empire , Transformers , and Yume no Hoshi no Button Nose . Her other non-anime roles include Aunt May and Black Cat in the 1981 Spider-Man series and voices in the Total Recall film.

Aside from voice work, Lofting also worked on the English dub scripts for Grimm's Fairy Tales , My Favorite Fairy Tales , and New Grimm's Fairy Tales .

Lofting also acted in four episodes of CBS ' primetime soap opera Knots Landing and in the 1988 film The Night Before .

She is survived by her son Justin and his wife Stacie, her grandchildren Zac and Ellie, and her brother Tim, his wife Lynn, and their son Brian.

