Young Magazine Gets New Young Magazine xxx Supplement on December 23

The first 2025 issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday a new supplement magazine named Young Magazine xxx (read as X), that will launch on December 23. Young Magazine 's editorial department stated that it is working hard to create the most "stimulating" magazine in manga history.

Image via Young Magazine xxx's X/Twitter account © Kodansha

The supplement will launch with works mostly from manga creators appearing in Young Magazine for the first time.

Lynn Okamoto ( Parallel Paradise , Elfen Lied ) will launch the Parallel Paradise Bangai-hen manga (right in image above), Nikumaru ( Bad Girl ) will start the Zutto Sukidatta Anata ga (You, Who I Have Always Loved) manga (center on right side), and writer Airi Katsura ( Grapara! ) and artist Kei Miike will launch the Karamizakari ~Machikado no Love song (Karamizakari ~Love Song on the Street Corner) manga (left on right side) in the new supplement magazine.

Other works include (pictured above from left to right, starting with top row):

Docchi Miteru no? Kamisama-kun by 2 no.

by 2 no. Papakatsutte Yatsu by Musyasabu

by Junai Nante Neenda wa by Ryuta Amazume

by Iku na! Ero Manga Kenkyū-bu by Anno 2-Okunen

by Anno 2-Okunen CONT−LUST by Daruma Matsuura

by Jishin Manma Iki Shō-chin by Sakeru Kito

by Sakeru Kito Hashu Gakuen Piscaria by Rosu Horie (story) and Ryū Horie (art)

by Rosu Horie (story) and (art) Denma wa H na Dōgu ja Arimasen!! by Shimimaru

by Moratorium Sex by Kaguto

by Kaguto Midara na E wo Kaku Misaki-san by Yuzuha

by Yuzuha Insomnia, Kumatteru. by Kokoro Onodera

Young Magazine recently launched a new supplement magazine titled Young Magazine Kakehiki (meaning "to bargain") on April 22.

Young Magazine also announced that it will publish a special edition of the magazine in the U.S. temporarily titled Young Magazine USA , slated for release in August 2025, as part of the magazine's 45th anniversary campaign.